Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Garrabrant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl Garrabrant


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl Garrabrant Obituary
Garrabrant, Karl
1950 - 2019
Karl R Garrabrant Jr., passed away on December 11, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 69. Karl is survived by his wife; 2 daughters; brother; 5 sisters; 4 step-children; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. All family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate on Sunday 2-5pm and Monday 4-6pm for visitation, with a service immediately following on Monday 6pm at Newcomer Northeast Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road. A full obituary can be viewed at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -