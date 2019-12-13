|
Garrabrant, Karl
1950 - 2019
Karl R Garrabrant Jr., passed away on December 11, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 69. Karl is survived by his wife; 2 daughters; brother; 5 sisters; 4 step-children; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. All family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate on Sunday 2-5pm and Monday 4-6pm for visitation, with a service immediately following on Monday 6pm at Newcomer Northeast Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road. A full obituary can be viewed at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019