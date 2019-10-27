|
|
Knight, Karl
1937 - 2019
Karl Lee Knight, 82, died Friday, October 25, 2019, en route to Mount Carmel Hospital Grove City. He leaves his wife of 55 years, Katherine Cornell (Whitbeck) Knight; his daughter, Deborah Anne (Knight) Snider (Grant); his son, Karl James Knight (Lori Wilson); his son, Timothy Cornell Knight (Jeffrey Moore); his son, Jonathan Andrew (Knight) Reovan (Andrew Reovan); and his grandchildren, Colton Wyatt Knight, Clayton Wilson Knight, Effie Reovan, and Maria Reovan. Born and raised in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the son of Titus Dawson Knight and Viola Mae (Beebower) Knight, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1956 and served in Georgia, Texas, North Africa, and Bermuda. Karl worked for United Air Lines from 1962 to 2004 in Baltimore, San Francisco, and Indianapolis as an Avionics mechanic and lead. He flew Cessna airplanes, and was a member of the West Valley Flying Club in San Carlos, California during the 1970s and early 1980s. He also was a joint owner in R Ranch in Siskiyou County, California for more than 40 years, and frequently vacationed there, driving his family up the California coast in his camper, which was manufactured by his brother, Ken Knight, owner of Knight RVs. He was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church USA, serving at various times as deacon and elder in congregations in San Mateo, California, Lebanon, Indiana, and Grove City, Ohio. Since moving to Ohio, he served as a trustee in West Jefferson Post 201 American Legion. He was also an Aumonier in the West Jefferson chapter of 40 & 8—La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play football and basketball and show horses, and helping friends and family with various home improvement projects. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church Grove City, 4227 Broadway, Grove City, OH. The viewing will be from 10 am-12 pm, followed by a funeral service at 12 pm. Lunch will follow the service. Interment will be afterwards at Big Plain Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Newcomer Southwest Chapel, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019