Reeves, Karl
Karl J. Reeves, age 68, of Westerville, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born April 1, 1951 in Columbus to the late Ollie W. and Geraldine L. (Valentine) Reeves. A true patriot, Karl was very proud of his 8 years active duty in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Viet Nam and Desert Storm and 30 years in the Reserves. Graduate of Brookhaven High School, graduated from CTI and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Franklin University. Member of the DAV, VFW and American Legion. Karl loved his job and loved traveling with the Air Force having visited England, Germany and his favorite, Las Vegas. He enjoyed volunteering at local air shows, target shooting and his '67 GTO Convertible. Karl was honored to be a part of Honor Flight, 2019. Survived by loving wife of 44 years, Bonnie L. (Mohler) Reeves; devoted daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Charles Baker of Sunbury; sisters, Kathleen Stethem of Westerville and Kay (Dennis) McCann of Cordova, TN; grandsons, Ashton, Jayson, Nathan, Ethan and Peyton; longtime family friend, Ronald Thomason; nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Friends may call 2-5pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Monday. Pastor Jim Meacham officiating. Interment with military honors at Northlawn Memory Gardens, Westerville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a in Karl's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Reeves family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020