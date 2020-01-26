|
Reiner, Karl
Karl Siegfried Reiner, 79, Culpeper, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on January 17, 2020 after complications related to ALS. The son of German immigrants, Karl grew up in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from The Ohio State University in 1962. He served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967, including time in the Vietnam War. Karl later earned a Master's Degree in International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona. He worked at the United States Department of Commerce for 22 years as a Middle East trade expert, retiring in 1994. Karl put his love of history, especially the Civil War, to use after retirement by writing two books, Sgt. Bellnapp's Secret, a work of historical fiction, and Remembering Fairfax County, a collection of historical articles. He resided in Tucson, Arizona from 2005 to 2014 before moving back to Virginia. Karl enjoyed gardening, landscaping, writing for the Blog for Arizona, target shooting, current events, visiting historical sites, and spending time with his family and friends. He was known as a good neighbor who gave back to the community. He was an active member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper, the Knights of Columbus, and the Centreville Historical Society. Karl is survived by his wife of 49 years, Martha of Culpeper, VA; son, Matthew of Culpeper, VA; son, Jonathan (Melissa) of Elkton, MD; three grandchildren, Emelyn, Olivia, and Owen; younger brothers, Paul Reiner (Sheila) and John Reiner (Sheila) of Dublin, OH; sister-in-law, Ruth Andrietti (Tony) of Columbus, OH; sister-in-law, Lois Reiner of Westerville, OH; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Gustav and Bertha Reiner and a younger brother Walter Reiner. A memorial gathering was held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. A memorial service was on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper, VA. A graveside service at the Culpeper National Cemetery followed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable contributions be made in Karl's honor to one of the following charities: The ALS Association, DC/MD/VA Chapter, The Richard R. Dart ALS Clinic, University of Virginia Health System, Knights of Columbus Charities.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020