Karl S. Albrink


1923 - 2020
Karl S. Albrink Obituary
Albrink, Karl S.
1923 - 2020
Karl S. Albrink, age 97, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Bluebird Assisted Living Facility with his loving wife by his side. He was born February 12, 1923 in Napoleon, Ohio to the late Fred and Amy (Stockman) Albrink. Karl is a US Navy Veteran who served in the SeaBee Division. He graduated Napoleon High School, attended both Yale and The Ohio State University and graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's Degree. He is a retired Civil Engineer with the State of Ohio. In addition to his parents, Karl is also preceded in death by all his siblings. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Marie (Smith) Albrink, whom he married on May 7, 1974; children, Steve (Barbara) Albrink of San Antonio, Texas, Kathy Albrink of Columbus, Ohio, Connie (Bill) Shropshire of Groveport, Ohio; granddaughters, Angela (Jorge) Romaro of San Antonio, Texas, Amy Shropshire of Groveport, Ohio; great grandchildren, Adam Romaro, Eli Albrink, Ava Isabell Romaro and Elise Vivian Shropshire. Per Karl's wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Karl's memory to ViaQuest Hospice, 171 Morey Drive, Suite B, Marysville, OH 43040. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2020
