Harris, Karyl

1933 - 2020

Heaven gained a beautiful angel but the world lost a beautiful soul. Our family lost its Matriarch and anchor. Karyl Gay Harris, born April 27, 1933, age 87, beloved mother, grandmother and cherished friend to all, passed into the loving arms of Jesus, October 23, 2020. From COVID-19. Karyl Moore married the love of her life Robert Lee Harris and they had six children. As a young girl she dreamed of becoming a famous dress designer in Paris. Karyl was an excellent seamstress and also very talented in all aspects of crafting, painting and cardmaking. Karyl lived her faith as a kind, compassionate and loving friend. She loved serving others and giving hugs. She served the church as secretary for forty years. Left to treasure her memory are her children, Cheryl Goldberg (Larry), Mark Harris, Steven Harris, Randy Harris (Susan), Kevin Michael Harris, Jeffrey Harris; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Saundra and Robert Dennis; and many loving nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents Packard and June Moore, her husband Robert, sisters Lynda Prince and identical twin Karyn Moore, daughter-in-law Brenda, and grandchildren Joyce Harris and Brian Goldberg. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a celebration of Karyl's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to: Mid-Ohio Food Bank, Madison Christian Church and Radio Station 104.9, The River in Memory of Karyl Harris.



