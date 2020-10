Jefferson, Karyn M.

Karyn M. Jefferson, 74, passed away October 7, 2020. Karyn was born to Margaret Perry and Robert Oakes. She was a factory worker truck driver trainer for 15 years, later retiring from Sprint as a customer service representative. Karyn was a devoted Child of God, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter and best friend. She was preceded in her peaceful journey by brother, Robert Oakes Jr., daughter, Tanya and granddaughter, Tamica. Karyn leaves brother, Larry Perry; sister, Julia White; son, Thomas (Adrain, Airika); daughter, Tina (Jaylen); son, Timothy (Tim, Julia); son, Tyrone (Tonya) Jerell, Tiffany, Tanisha, Rika, Deondre; grandchildren Keenan T. (Simone), Robert L., Kendra M., and a host of nieces and nephews of Columbus, Ohio and great grandchildren of Kansas City, MO and Kansas City, Kansas. Visitation will be 9-10:30AM, Wednesday, October 14 at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; 10:30AM graveside service at Green Lawn Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234



