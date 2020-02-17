|
|
Wakefield, Kate A.
Mrs. Kate A Wakefield (née Forquer), 74, of Columbus, OH, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Sunday, February 16, 2020 after a protracted battle with Parkinson's. Kate was born to parents Maurice and Verna Forquer on May 31, 1945 in Columbus, OH. She grew up with three brothers and a sister and attended Waterson High School. In 1982, she married, Richard J Wakefield. After graduating from St. Francis School of Nursing, Kate worked as a registered nurse for her entire career, with a significant portion of her time spent at Riverside Hospital, Grant Hospital, and a local physicians office where she developed several lasting and meaningful relationships with her coworkers. She retired in 2007, completing a 40 year career in which she never missed a day of work. Kate was an avid reader and often worked through several books at once. She made so many trips to the Grandview Library that the librarians knew her preferences well enough to set new books aside they thought she might like. As her health deteriorated they brought her favorite books to her house. Her love for reading was only surpassed by her love for the Buckeyes. She was a passionate OSU basketball and football fan. Kate was preceded in death by her brother David Forquer, and is survived by her husband, Richard J Wakefield; her children, Chris Cunningham, and Brody and Heather Wakefield; her sister, Loretta Seipel; and her brothers, Joe and Mike Forquer. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations may be made to support the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinsons.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020