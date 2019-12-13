|
Kastelic, Katharina
Katharina "Kathi" Kastelic, 79, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019 in Irmo, SC. Kathi was born on January 14, 1940 in Dodenburg, Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Elisabeth Kils, husband of 58 years, Martin "Marty" Kastelic and brother Heinz Kils. She is survived by siblings, Gertrud (Heinz) Berg, Anna Maria Kils, Peter Kils; her son, Steven (Amber) Kastelic, Irmo, SC; and daughter, Connie (Todd) Gordish, Pataskala, OH; grandchildren, Katharina "Kate" Gallant, Austin Meier and McKenna Gordish; and many nieces and nephews. Kathi enjoyed ceramics, sewing, gardening and reading. A memorial service will be held December 21, 2019, 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2777 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43209. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019