Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Anderson-Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Anderson-Perry


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katherine Anderson-Perry Obituary
Anderson-Perry, Katherine
1950 - 2019
Katherine Anderson-Perry, age 68. Sunrise November 15, 1950 and Sunset March 29, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral Service 10am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Anderson-Perry Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.