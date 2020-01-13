|
|
Asbury, Katherine
1941 - 2020
Katherine "Katie" Louise Asbury, age 78, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. Katie was born on November 11, 1941 to William and Mabel Torges in Portsmouth, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother William Torges. Katie is survived by her children Allan (Julie), Bruce (Heather), Brian (Kim), grandchildren Nathan, Brayden, Connor, and Autumn and former husband and friend Damon (Jacquelyn). She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Katie was an elementary school teacher in Columbus Public Schools for over 30 years. Teaching reading to children was her joy and passion and she was one of the first reading recovery teachers certified in Ohio. A graduate of The Ohio State University in 1963, Katie was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority. Katie was a member of Worthington United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Katie's name to: I Know I Can, 1108 City Park Avenue, Suite 301, Columbus, Ohio 43206 or iknowican.org. Private funeral arrangements with interment in Worthington, Ohio handled by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020