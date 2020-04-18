|
|
Evans, Katherine
1948 - 2020
Katherine Evans, age 71. Sunrise December 28, 1948 and Sunset April 11, 2020. Private services Friday, April 24, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the EVANS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020