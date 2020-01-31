|
Guy, Katherine
1927 - 2020
Katherine "Katie" Guy, age 93, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Katie was born January 2, 1927 to the late Charles and Jessie (Patterson) Connell in Zanesville, OH. She is retired from Western Electric and AT&T. Katie enjoyed golfing and playing cards with her friends at Highlands Golf Club. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Katie is survived by children, Tom (Susan) Guy, Kristine Reed, Missy (John) Peek, Mindy Mayhew; grandchildren, Jim Wynn, Nate, Trent and Chad Guy, Jacob (Charla) Mayhew, Haily and Owen Mayhew, Graham, Benjamin, Troy and Jack Peek; great grandchildren, Juniper and Bernie Wynn. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Bob Guy, son J.R. Guy, daughter Beth Ann Wynn, brother James Connell. A memorial gathering will be held on MONDAY, February 3, 2020, at 4-7PM at PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, at 2PM with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020