Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Guy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Guy


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Guy Obituary
Guy, Katherine
1927 - 2020
Katherine "Katie" Guy, age 93, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Katie was born January 2, 1927 to the late Charles and Jessie (Patterson) Connell in Zanesville, OH. She is retired from Western Electric and AT&T. Katie enjoyed golfing and playing cards with her friends at Highlands Golf Club. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Katie is survived by children, Tom (Susan) Guy, Kristine Reed, Missy (John) Peek, Mindy Mayhew; grandchildren, Jim Wynn, Nate, Trent and Chad Guy, Jacob (Charla) Mayhew, Haily and Owen Mayhew, Graham, Benjamin, Troy and Jack Peek; great grandchildren, Juniper and Bernie Wynn. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Bob Guy, son J.R. Guy, daughter Beth Ann Wynn, brother James Connell. A memorial gathering will be held on MONDAY, February 3, 2020, at 4-7PM at PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, at 2PM with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -