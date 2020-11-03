1/
Katherine Hickey
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hickey, Katherine
Katherine A. Hickey (Skarote) was born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1933 to Henry and Minnie (Vivo) Skarote. In 1956 she married William P. Hickey and moved to Columbus, Ohio. Kay and Bill moved to Hilliard, Ohio in 1957 and lived there until June 2016. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Lucy C. Hickey, her sisters Josephine Casalini and Mary Salreno, brothers Jim Skarote, and Sam Skarote, brothers-in-law Aldo Casalini, Louis Salreno, and Jack Mirone. Kay is survived by her loving husband of over 63 years and three wonderful children, David W. Hickey (Marie Schenkel) of Florence, KY, Minnie A. Hickey of Galloway, OH, and Philip C. Hickey (Nicolette) of Hillsboro, OR; four loving grandchildren, Neal Hickey, Rene Jamison, Natalie Pino, and Ashley Hickey; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerald Skarote (Kathy), Joseph Skarote (Cris); sister, Elisabeth Mirone, and several nieces and nephews. Kay was an active member of St. Brendan Church, Hilliard, OH, for over 62 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and working in her yard. Kay was a loving caretaker of her daughter Lucy until her death in 2013. Thank you to the staff at the Crown Pointe facility for the care Kay received. Funeral arrangements by Tidd Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, Oh 43026. Graveside service at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Brendan Church. www.tiddfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Wesley Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved