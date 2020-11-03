Hickey, Katherine
Katherine A. Hickey (Skarote) was born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1933 to Henry and Minnie (Vivo) Skarote. In 1956 she married William P. Hickey and moved to Columbus, Ohio. Kay and Bill moved to Hilliard, Ohio in 1957 and lived there until June 2016. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Lucy C. Hickey, her sisters Josephine Casalini and Mary Salreno, brothers Jim Skarote, and Sam Skarote, brothers-in-law Aldo Casalini, Louis Salreno, and Jack Mirone. Kay is survived by her loving husband of over 63 years and three wonderful children, David W. Hickey (Marie Schenkel) of Florence, KY, Minnie A. Hickey of Galloway, OH, and Philip C. Hickey (Nicolette) of Hillsboro, OR; four loving grandchildren, Neal Hickey, Rene Jamison, Natalie Pino, and Ashley Hickey; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerald Skarote (Kathy), Joseph Skarote (Cris); sister, Elisabeth Mirone, and several nieces and nephews. Kay was an active member of St. Brendan Church, Hilliard, OH, for over 62 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and working in her yard. Kay was a loving caretaker of her daughter Lucy until her death in 2013. Thank you to the staff at the Crown Pointe facility for the care Kay received. Funeral arrangements by Tidd Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, Oh 43026. Graveside service at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Brendan Church. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
