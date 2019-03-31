The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Katherine Jones Obituary
Jones, Katherine
1947 - 2019
Katherine Rees Jones, age 71, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away on March 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on August 13, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Hubert and Bette Ramsey. Kathy is survived by her husband of almost 53 years, Delmar E. Jones. Family will receive friends on Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230; where a service will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 11am. To see full obituary, www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019
