Katherine Ann Korda, passed away on April 22, 2020 from non-COVID causes. Born in Budapest, Hungary on October 6, 1955, Kathy spent most of her life in Columbus, OH and the last 18 years in Charleston. A graduate of The Ohio State University and Capital University College of Law, she was a natural for the legal profession – wicked smart, eager to tackle any argument, and driven by a keen sense of justice. Kathy had a natural ability to develop long-lasting, meaningful relationships. She was most proud of the community she built around herself. This was most evident in Charleston, her adopted home. Her life there included almost 15 years with Pete Ledbetter, the love of her life, and a large circle of close friends. Those who knew her best remember her wit, her quick laugh, her love of the law, her passion for the written word, her generosity and loyalty, and her support of others. Taking a deep, honest, and memorable interest in others, Kathy accepted one and all on their own terms and inspired many. She touched a broad array of people deeply. Kathy is predeceased by Pete and her father Peter, and is survived by her mother, Edith; siblings, Doris (Dan), Peter (Beth), and Niki; nieces and nephews, Alix, Sam, Meredith, and Brian; and Gizzy and Nozzles. The family will hold a memorial service in Charleston at a date yet to be determined. The family requests that, in lieu of gifts, donations in Kathy's memory be directed to either the Southern Poverty Law Center or Planned Parenthood of Charleston. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.palmettocs.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the PALMETTO CREMATION SOCIETY, 5638 N. Rhett Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406, (843) 722-2555. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Katherine Ann Korda, please visit our Tribute Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020