Tabernacle Baptist Church
2188 Woodward Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
2188 Woodward Ave
Cols, OH
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
2188 Woodward Ave
Cols, OH
Katherine L. Williams


1921 - 2019
Katherine L. Williams Obituary
Williams, Katherine L.
Katherine Lee Williams, age 98, transitioned on August 28, 2019. Family will receive friends Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9am until time of service at 10am at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2188 Woodward Ave., Cols, Oh 43219. Interment Eastlawn Cemetary. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
