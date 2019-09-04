|
|
Williams, Katherine L.
Katherine Lee Williams, age 98, transitioned on August 28, 2019. Family will receive friends Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9am until time of service at 10am at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2188 Woodward Ave., Cols, Oh 43219. Interment Eastlawn Cemetary. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019