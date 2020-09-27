Dong, Katherine L Y
1931 - 2020
Katherine Lok Yee ("Kathy") Dong born August 6, 1931 passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 with her loving husband, Richard Dong, by her side. Arriving as a young bride from China and Hong Kong in 1948 and settling in Columbus, Ohio, Kathy became the epitome of the American dream. She was an icon in the Asian Community of Central Ohio where she blossomed from a hostess of a Chinese restaurant to become a successful self-made restaurant entrepreneur of the Peacock Restaurant Group. She was a barrier breaking feminist by hiring many women to work in male dominated Chinese kitchens. Kathy was recognized in the Ohio Magazine as the "most reluctant heroine of a restaurant success story". She was a savvy and compassionate business woman who acquired and provided housing for essential culinary staff that engendered loyalty thus assuring quality cuisine. An avid gardener, Kathy was admired for her tree peonies that were spectacular springtime attractions for friends, neighbors and garden clubs. Throughout her career she made many lifetime friends and enjoyed hosting parties and dinners for them. Kathy was a strong spiritual person that formed the basis for her compassion and generosity. She lived a full life of giving, sharing and was a faithful volunteer at Buckeye Boys Ranch, The City of Hope, Ching Ter Maitreya Temple and the Dominican Sisters of Peace. Kathy will be missed by her husband Richard; her daughter Betty Chin, her son Eddie Chin and his wife, Debbe; her grandchildren Baccara Nix and Parrish Chin and his wife, Anna; and, her great grandchildren, Cecily Nix, Charlotte Nix, Oliver Nix and Louise Nix; and all of her friends and family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, midohiofoodbank.org
, or Lutheran Social Services, https://lssnetworkofhope.org/
. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, OH 43085. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 5p-7p and Tuesday from 9am-11am.