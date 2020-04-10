|
|
Lucas, Katherine
Katherine Alice (Walker) Lucas passed peacefully March 26, 2020 at Creekside at the Village, Columbus, OH. She was born on September 17, 1917 in Pamplin, VA, the second child of Henry Joseph and Elsie May (Watts) Walker. Katherine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of nearly 55 years, Wayman B. Lucas, siblings Norman Walker, Corrine Selby, Howard Walker, Faye Turner and Olga Walker. She is survived by sister, Venice Harvey, Wayne, NJ; nephews, Wilbur (Pamela) Turner, (Millersville, MD and Sherwood (Daria) Harvey, Wayne, NJ; niece, Robin Brown, Centennial, CO; and many friends. Katherine moved to Columbus, OH where she married Wayman in April 1955. Together, they enjoyed traveling, fine dining, and hosting social gatherings for friends and neighbors. Katherine rose to the rank of manager at the Ohio Department of Workers' Compensation, where she was employed until her retirement. Katherine was gracious and the definition of elegance, a smart-dresser, loyal friend, and great cook. She had an amazing memory, loved to read and solve crossword puzzles. She told great stories, and her conversations were full of intricate details of the special occasions she enjoyed, the people she encountered and places she traveled. A consummate role-model, she freely mentored and advised women across generations. Katherine is missed by those who she always referred to as "friends who are like family", including Wilma McClung, Karen Williams Hubbard, James S. Cox, Cynthia Barnett, Ranford Hopkins, Michael Shelby, Malia and Christine Hoadley, Deborah and Doug Tracy, Sue, Norm and Marla Hoyle, LaVerne Dukes King, Wanda Isbell-Hardy, guardian angel Cornelius Hairston and many others. The family is grateful to the staff of Creekside at the Village. Arrangements and private family service under the direction of Day Funeral Service. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020