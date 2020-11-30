Nibert (Glick), Katherine M.

Katherine M. (Glick) Nibert, passed away peacefully at home on her birthday November 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by longtime partner James Pezor. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Garrett; granddaughters, Nicole (RJ) Garrett Landrus and Katherine Chloe Garrett; beloved great grandchildren, Brynn and Nash. Also survived by sisters, Ruth Alley, Sarah (Jack) Hensler, Bonnie Renne, Jane (Bob) Leiper; brothers, George (Joyce) Glick, Robert (Donna) Glick and Jerry Glick; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Co. No services per Bugs' wishes; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



