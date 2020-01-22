|
|
Minck, Katherine
1927 - 2020
On January 11, 2020, with family by her side and music in the air, a faithful Katherine Minck was welcomed to the kingdom of Heaven. Katherine was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Born in Adrian, MN July 25, 1927 to Raymond and Grace Feldman. She moved with her family to Bluffton, OH where she met Harry Reynolds Minck, her husband of 72 years. Katherine and Harry moved to Columbus where Harry earned his Pharmacy degree, after returning from service in the Navy. In Columbus, Katherine lived her dream of being an excellent homemaker and mother. She was very thrifty and possessed a magical skill of turning free into fun. She was exceedingly creative, whether turning simple ingredients into satisfying meals, sewing outfits from scratch, gardening or having a picnic in the basement fireplace during the Ohio winters! Katherine and Harry were very social, attending church, playing bridge (which Katherine nearly always won), dancing, bowling, and spending time with close friends at neighborhood dinners and parties. As "Grandma Kitty", she transformed cornstarch and water into a mesmerizing sensory toy. After retirement Katherine and Harry wintered in Dunedin, Florida where they enjoyed family and many new friends. Katherine was dedicated to sharing holidays, birthdays and special events with her family. She always embraced the opportunity to pen a loving and lengthy letter. Katherine's fondest memories were of time spent with her family. She is preceded by her parents Raymond and Grace Feldman, her sister Ruth Tucker. She is survived by her loving husband, Harry Minck; her sister, Betty Lou Lovain; son, Randall Minck (Katherine), grandchildren, Lindsay, Ellie; daughter, Linda Hummel (Peter), grandchildren, Clayton (Zoe, great grandchild, Mostyn), Joshua, Carey; daughter, Nancy Fowles (Desmond), grandchildren, Leslie (Joey, great grandchildren, Ryan, Ashley, Caleb, Hannah), David, Kevin (Taylor, great grandchild, Emily); son, Gregory (Linda), grandchildren, Zachary, Nikki (Logan, great grandchild, Harper). Her family continues to grow, carrying on her imprint. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 26 at 2pm at Bay Hope Church, 10701 Sheldon Rd., Tampa, FL 33626.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020