Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Smyrna Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Smyrna Baptist Church
1650 Wilson Ave.
Columbus, OH
Katherine Pegram


1938 - 2020
Katherine Pegram Obituary
Pegram, Katherine
1938 - 2020
Kathleen Ruby Pegram, 82 yrs., went to her eternal rest on Friday, March 6, 2020. A Celebration of her Life will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, service at 11AM, at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1650 Wilson Ave., Columbus, OH. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020
