Pegram, Katherine
1938 - 2020
Kathleen Ruby Pegram, 82 yrs., went to her eternal rest on Friday, March 6, 2020. A Celebration of her Life will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, service at 11AM, at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1650 Wilson Ave., Columbus, OH. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020