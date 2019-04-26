|
|
Sears, Katherine
1932 - 2019
Katherine Conley Sears, was born on 15 July 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to loving parents Albert and Gertrude Conley. Katherine attended and graduated from West High School in 1950, she attended Franklin University and The Ohio State University. In 1953, Katherine was introduced to Ohio State student Charles Walter Sears; a loving relationship developed and they were married February 19, 1955 and to this union three children were born, Walter Albert, Charlene Dionne and Emanuel Oliver. Katherine was a life long member of Trinity, she loved serving the usher board ministry and did so faithfully until health problems prevented her from continuing. She taught church school and preschool for many years; her children loved her and she loved them. She was active as a member of Omega Psi Phi's fraternity quettes. Throughout her adult life, Katherine saw beauty in places and things that many did not see. Katherine traveled to Europe with her husband on two different occasions and while there for six years, she gave birth to two children. Katherine entered the gates of eternal rest on April 24, 2019. Her parents, three sisters and five brothers preceded her in death. Those who knew Katherine will be remembered for her out going spirit and her graciousness. She will also be remembered for the way in which she fought the disease of breast cancer only to eventually lose that fight. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lt. Col (Ret) Charles W. Sears; sons, Walter Albert Sears of Maryland, Major (Ret) Emanuel O. (Lezandra) Sears of Oklahoma City, OK; 6 sisters-in-law, Eunice S Frazier of VA, Lucy S. (Bob) McCray of AZ, Lula S. Rogers of VA, Gladys Winston of OH, Onnye J. Sears of GA, Ruth L. Sears of VA, Ruth Manigoe, Shirley Johnson and Jackie White, all of Columbus. Additionally, Katherine is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, many cousins and friends who loved her dearly. "In All Thy Ways Acknowledge Him. And he Shall Direct Thy Paths" Proverbs 3:6. Family will receive friends Thursday 10-11am at The Trinity Baptist Church, 461 St Clair Ave, Columbus, OH 43203, where funeral service will follow at 11 am. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019