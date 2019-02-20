|
Slaughter, Katherine
1937 - 2019
Mrs. Katherine Jeanette Slaughter, age 82. Sunrise January 14, 1937 in Somerset, KY and Sunset February 17, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Katherine was a retired Registered Nurse at Ohio State University Medical Center and The of America and a member of Faith Ministries. Katherine also volunteered with The American Red Cross, Columbus Affiliate, Columbus Cancer Clinic and The Central Ohio Diabetes Association. She was preceded in death by her parents Eulis Smith and Arletta Owsley, husband John S. Slaughter and sister Betty Johnson. Left to cherish her memory, son, Stephen Slaughter; grandson, Quinten Slaughter; siblings, Cornelia (Ralph) Grider, Robert (Christina) Owsley, Johnetta Owsley and Jerry Owsley; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Faith Ministries, 2747 Agler Rd. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the SLAUGHTER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019