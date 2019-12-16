The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Katherine Spicer, passed away on December 10, 2019 after her second brave battle with breast cancer. She was born on March 16, 1947, to the late Jack and Virginia (Cummings) Edmondson. An award-winning educator, Kathy taught for 43 years, ending her career at The Columbus Academy. She loved reading, music, art, theater, travel, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Survivors include her two children: her son, Brian and her daughter, Amy (Adam) Million; grandson, Brady Burgett; sister, Janet (Steve) Currin; brothers, Paul, Carl, and Dennis; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy also felt blessed to have wonderful friends. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 4 pm at The Sanctuary, 82 N. High St., Gahanna, OH 43230. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Stephanie Spielman Breast Cancer Research Fund or to Hospice of Central Ohio. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to see full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019
