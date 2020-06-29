Katherine Twarog

Twarog, Katherine
1933 - 2020
Dr. Katherine "Kitty" Lee Foster Jorgensen Twarog, 87, died peacefully at home 6/22/20, surrounded by family. She is survived by 6 children; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Daughter of Dr. Harold and Ethel Foster, she earned a Ph.D in cultural anthropology at Ohio State University (OSU) with honors and loved her husband, Dr. Leon Twarog, founder and chairman of the OSU Slavic Department. Together they created a beautiful home, loving family life, and a constellation of stellar friends. Katherine "Kitty" was known for her great heart, beauty, humor, loyalty and devotion. It is a loss for many, but we were lucky to have her for so long. For full obituary please see shaw-davis.com.
1933 - 2020
Dr. Katherine "Kitty" Lee Foster Jorgensen Twarog, 87, died peacefully at home 6/22/20, surrounded by family. She is survived by 6 children; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Daughter of Dr. Harold and Ethel Foster, she earned a Ph.D in cultural anthropology at Ohio State University (OSU) with honors and loved her husband, Dr. Leon Twarog, founder and chairman of the OSU Slavic Department. Together they created a beautiful home, loving family life, and a constellation of stellar friends. Katherine "Kitty" was known for her great heart, beauty, humor, loyalty and devotion. It is a loss for many, but we were lucky to have her for so long. For full obituary please see shaw-davis.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.