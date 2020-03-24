|
|
Killinger, Kathleen A.
1948 - 2020
Kathleen Ann Killinger, 71, of Galena, Ohio, ended her 7 year battle with Alzheimer's on March 20, 2020. She was born November 12, 1948 in Norfolk County, Virginia to Patrick and Betty (Joslin) McCarthy. A graduate of Gahanna-Lincoln High School, Kathy earned a Bachelor's degree in education at The Ohio State University. She was an elementary school teacher in Gahanna and then later in life became passionately involved in the Reading Buddies program through the Columbus Public Library. Kathy volunteered in TWIG as well as with HOOT, where she served in a variety of leadership positions, including president and chairman of the convention. She was a member of New Albany United Methodist Church, loved doing handiwork and crafts, and hosting family gatherings. She is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 50 years, Dave Killinger; daughters, Laura (Chris) Whistler and Taffy (Jason) Frazer; beloved grandchildren who affectionately knew her as "Mem", Madeline and Meredith Whistler and Patrick and Joslin Frazer; brothers, Don McCarthy and David (Pam) McCarthy; sister-in-law, Elaine McCarthy; and loyal 4 legged friend, Lexi. Due to the current health restrictions, a private Memorial Service will be held at this time and a public Celebration of Life will be held later when conditions allow. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Mission, 500 W. Wilson Bridge Rd., Ste. 245, Worthington, OH 43085 in Kathy's memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020