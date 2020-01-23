|
Anderson, Kathleen (Poliseno)
1947 - 2020
Kathleen "Kathy" A. (Poliseno) Anderson, age 72, passed away suddenly on Wednesday January 22, 2020, at Doctors Hospital West. Kathy was a 50 year member of the same card club and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. She had many great friends through the years and never met a person she couldn't talk to. She is preceded in death by her parents Guy and Inez (Roach) Poliseno. She is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Todd; daughter, Tara (Terry); granddaughters, Michele (Cameron), Sierra and Caitlin; great-grandmother to Rowan; brother, Guy (Connie); and nieces. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2-5p.m. at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 11a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, with burial to follow. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020