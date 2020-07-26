Means, Kathleen "Kathy" Beverly
1952 - 2020
Kathleen "Kathy" Beverly Means, age 67, of Grove City passed away peacefully in her home on July 24, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer and COPD. She was born October 9, 1952 in Rochester, NY, to the late Carl Barner and Lenora (Shipper) Grimm. Kathy attended Leave A Mark Church. She enjoyed riding in motorcycle parades behind her husband, showing off her beautiful smile and pageant wave. She loved her children and grandchildren, her fur babies, flower gardening and hummingbirds. She was preceded in death by her father Carl Barner, stepfather Richard Grimm and sisters Dianne Higginbotham and Barbara Hayes. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Means of Grove City, her mother Lenora Grimm of Ripley, WV; children Michele (Scotty) Higginbotham of Leon, WV, Michael (Stacy) Cooper of Gallipolis, OH, Tabitha (Lisa Mayo) Cooper of Claypool, IN and Merrisa (Kelly) Means of Mesa, AZ; siblings Stephen (Tina) Savage, Rodney (Lynda) Barner, Carleen (Denny) Bailes, Susan (Ed) Grimm-Truitt, Toni (Ronnie) Higginbotham and Lisa (Steve) Reedy; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Friends may visit Saturday, August 1, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM at Leave A Mark Church 4818 Parsons Avenue Columbus, OH 43207 with Pastor Steve Combs celebrating her life. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Leave A Mark Church or Mt. Carmel Hospice in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to Spence-Miller Funeral Home 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, Ohio where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com