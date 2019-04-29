|
|
Bricker, Kathleen
1953 - 2019
Kathleen A. Bricker, 65, passed away on April 25, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1953 in Toledo, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Joanne Christ, sister Mary Jo Spohn and brother-in-law Steve Spohn. Surviving family includes husband, Allan; children, Terry (Lorie) Bricker, Scott (Katie Obyc) Bricker; grandchildren, Andrew, Alec, Luke, Mason; siblings, Richard (Diane) Christ, Sandy Measles, Jean (Tom) Walker and Sue (Mike) Jewell. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8pm Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Newcomer, NE Chapel, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, OH. A Celebration of Life will begin at 10am Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the funeral home. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019