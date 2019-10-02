The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kathleen Fink Obituary
Fink, Kathleen
1949 - 2019
Kathleen McCann Fink, age 69, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born on November 17, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late William and Dorothy (Brejcha) Madison. Kathy was a loving wife and mother. She was a Columbus Public school teacher and enjoyed teaching and being with children very much. She is survived by her son, Matthew Fink; and sister, Connie. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband Larry Fink. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
