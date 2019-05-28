|
Flannery, Kathleen
A funeral for Kathleen "Kaye" Marie Schommer Dobson Flannery, 73, of Columbus and formerly Washington, DC, will be held at St Peter's Church, 6899 Smoky Row Rd, Columbus, OH on Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. Born June 9 1945 in DC to Helen M Guerin Schommer and Michael A Schommer, she went to St Michael's grade school and Blair High School in Silver Spring, MD. Kaye spent close to 40 years working for the federal government in DC and WV. She was a devout Catholic, volunteering for St Peter's School in DC helping to organize auctions and fundraising, extensively for the Boy Scouts, and many other organizations. A Master Toastmaster, she enjoyed embroidery and making crafts for her family and friends. She spearheaded a Saint Michael's 8th grade 50th year reunion in 2009. Kaye loved life, was full of joy, and had a kind soul. She would reach out to people, lifting them up and encouraging them daily. She was a lifelong Washington, DC Football fan. She went home to her family in heaven due to unexpected heart complications on April 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her first husband of 35 years, William "Bill" Dobson, and her second husband Michael "Mike" Flannery. She was the eldest of 5 children: Marilyn Brunetti, Margaret Roth, Clare Reese, and Rosemary Marggraf. She is survived by her children - son, Michael Dobson and his wife, Melissa; daughter, Victoria Stewart and her husband, James; and her sisters, Margaret, Clare, and Rosemary; and many friends - including her sweetheart George Glazos. She is profoundly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her favorite charities: The Legislative Drafting Institute for Child Protection - Ldicp.org; World Wildlife Foundation - worldwildlife.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 29, 2019