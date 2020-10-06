Jared, Kathleen
Kathleen "Kay" Ruland Jared, age 81, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1939, in Athens, Ohio to the late Robert F. and Anna Margaret (Call) Ruland. Kathleen graduated from Coshocton High School and then attended The Ohio State University and was a former member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She excelled academically, had an incredible memory and always had a good story to tell. She loved to read, sing and never sat idle. Kathleen loved her family and she was a very proud grandmother. She is survived by her two sons, Robert (Laura) Jared of Lancaster and Benjamin (Amy) Jared of Dallas, TX; three grandchildren, Mark, Maggie and David Jared; one sister, Susan Ruland of Columbus; and one brother, Walt (Lynda) Ruland of Kansas. Along with her parents, Kathleen is preceded in death by her grandson Kelton. The family will gather at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 1pm, followed by a burial at South Lawn Cemetery in Coshocton at 2pm. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Kay's name to Epworth UMC, c/o Rev. Jennifer Casto, 5100 Karl Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229. An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
