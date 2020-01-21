|
|
Johnson, Kathleen
1960 - 2020
Kathleen M. Johnson, 59, passed away January 16, 2020 at her residence. She was an O.S.U. Graduate with a Masters Degree in Education and had taught in the New Albany School System. She loved spending time with her family and two of her favorite places to do so was Lake Erie and Sullivan Island South Carolina. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Terry Bray. Survived by husband, Tom; son, Ian; and granddaughter, Sarah; brothers, Tom (Rebecca) Bray and Mike (Lori) Bray; sisters, Chris Ruddy and Elizabeth Keaney; many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be private family memorial service MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020