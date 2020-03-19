Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Jones


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Jones Obituary
Jones, Kathleen
1947 - 2020
Kathleen A. Jones, age 72, died peacefully at home with her family by her side. Born in Columbus, she was the second of fourteen children and first daughter born to the late Patrick and Helen (Maloney) Weldon. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Brian Doucher and is survived by her husband, Robert P. "Bob" Jones; children, Kenny (Kim) Jones, Jennifer (Pete) Schaefer, Colleen Jones, Kimberly (Jeff) Burns, and Matthew (Alyssa) Jones; grandchildren, McKenzi, Brendan, Kaden, Patrick, McKenna, Lamar, Thomas, Lochlan, Samuel, and Elizabeth; sisters and brothers, Michael (Grace) Weldon, Carolyn (Ed) St. Clair, Jerry (MaryAnn) Weldon, Peggy (Joe) Kienle, Mary (Charlie) Wheeler, Steve (Vickie) Weldon, Rita DeMatte, Therese (Vince) Hatem, Christine Gohring, Kevin Weldon, Joe (Rose) Weldon, Tim (Sandy) Weldon, and Patty Haney; many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Kathleen was a professed member of The Secular Franciscan Order. She was also a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, where she served as an Extraordinary Minister, Lector, and Greeter. In addition, she dedicated her service to ministry with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She will be remembered for her devotion to and love for others, living life as a disciple of Christ. Due to respect for current public health concerns, a private Funeral Mass will be held with a public Memorial Mass to be announced later by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish, may contribute to the St. Andrew St. Vincent de Paul Society at 1899 McCoy Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -