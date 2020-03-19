|
|
Jones, Kathleen
1947 - 2020
Kathleen A. Jones, age 72, died peacefully at home with her family by her side. Born in Columbus, she was the second of fourteen children and first daughter born to the late Patrick and Helen (Maloney) Weldon. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Brian Doucher and is survived by her husband, Robert P. "Bob" Jones; children, Kenny (Kim) Jones, Jennifer (Pete) Schaefer, Colleen Jones, Kimberly (Jeff) Burns, and Matthew (Alyssa) Jones; grandchildren, McKenzi, Brendan, Kaden, Patrick, McKenna, Lamar, Thomas, Lochlan, Samuel, and Elizabeth; sisters and brothers, Michael (Grace) Weldon, Carolyn (Ed) St. Clair, Jerry (MaryAnn) Weldon, Peggy (Joe) Kienle, Mary (Charlie) Wheeler, Steve (Vickie) Weldon, Rita DeMatte, Therese (Vince) Hatem, Christine Gohring, Kevin Weldon, Joe (Rose) Weldon, Tim (Sandy) Weldon, and Patty Haney; many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Kathleen was a professed member of The Secular Franciscan Order. She was also a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, where she served as an Extraordinary Minister, Lector, and Greeter. In addition, she dedicated her service to ministry with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She will be remembered for her devotion to and love for others, living life as a disciple of Christ. Due to respect for current public health concerns, a private Funeral Mass will be held with a public Memorial Mass to be announced later by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish, may contribute to the St. Andrew St. Vincent de Paul Society at 1899 McCoy Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020