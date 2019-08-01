|
Kush, Kathleen
1930 - 2019
Kathleen Kush, of Columbus, Ohio, died after a brief illness on July 26, 2019. The immediate family will hold private services, and a memorial dinner will be held in her honor. Kathleen was born in Fairfield County, OH on June 3, 1930 to Margaret and Russell Young. The family moved to Columbus when Kathleen was a teenager, and she lived in Columbus for the rest of her life. She worked for many years for North American Aviation/North American Rockwell. She later worked for the Education Department of The Ohio State University,and retired from there. She is survived by her son, Walter Kush (Rusty); daughter, Michelle Schultz (Mickey); stepsons, Paul and David Kush; stepdaughters, Susan Pollack and Dolores Rios. She is also survived by granddaughters, Lina Smith, Alexis Kush and Casey Vanarsdale; and grandson, Adam Alexander. Kathy also had 2 great granddaughters, Caroline and Olivia Smith. Kathy was an animal lover and a great advocate for animal rights and rescue. Her smiling face hilarious sense of humor will be sadly missed by her family and all the animals in the area.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019