Kathleen M. Boyuk, age 75, of Hilliard, died suddenly on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. Please check the Tidd Family Funeral Home website for updates, a full obituary, and to share your condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Brendan Church.



