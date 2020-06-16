Kathleen Marie "Kathy" Kneil
1945 - 2020
Kneil, Kathleen Marie "Kathy"
1945 - 2020
Kathleen "Kathy" Marie Kneil, of Lewis Center, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. She graduated from St. Mary of the Spring High School and The Ohio State University. Kathy worked as a Media Specialist at South High School in Columbus, OH for 35 years and continued to do what she enjoyed, substituting in libraries within the Olentangy School District after her retirement. She will be remembered for her love of helping young people learn and share in her passion for reading. Kathy was happiest when reading a good crime thriller, sharing a meal at the Refectory and enjoying a nice glass of wine with her husband, and shopping for her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Theresa and Michael Hogan. She is survived by her husband, George; cat, Spice; daughter, Erin and son-in-law, Ruaraidh; and her two young grandchildren, Agnes and Robert. She will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts. Friends may call on Friday, June 19, 2020, beginning at 11a.m., and concluding with a funeral liturgy at 1p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. PLEASE NOTE: due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitors are kindly asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for those attending the visitation and service.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
JUN
19
Liturgy
01:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
