1/1
Kathleen Markus
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Markus, Kathleen
1946 - 2020
Kathleen J. Markus, 73, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Irvin and Margaret Stimpfle on September 7, 1946. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Christa Markus and siblings Gretchen Hill and Gary Stimpfle. Kathy will be missed by her brother, Fred (Norma) Stimpfle. A special thank you to Phil and Paula Herb for taking such great care of Kathy and her daughter. Kathy graduated from Marion Franklin High School and the Ohio State University with a degree in Education. She taught in Virginia and at Columbus City Schools, and helped troubled girls overcome challenges in their lives. She was also an active member at St. John's Church but most of all, was a deeply devoted mother to her daughter, Christa. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1pm. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Goodwill Young Adult Services or United Cerebral Palsy in Columbus and Franklin County. To share online condolences or tune in to the memorial service, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved