Markus, Kathleen
1946 - 2020
Kathleen J. Markus, 73, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Irvin and Margaret Stimpfle on September 7, 1946. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Christa Markus and siblings Gretchen Hill and Gary Stimpfle. Kathy will be missed by her brother, Fred (Norma) Stimpfle. A special thank you to Phil and Paula Herb for taking such great care of Kathy and her daughter. Kathy graduated from Marion Franklin High School and the Ohio State University with a degree in Education. She taught in Virginia and at Columbus City Schools, and helped troubled girls overcome challenges in their lives. She was also an active member at St. John's Church but most of all, was a deeply devoted mother to her daughter, Christa. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1pm. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Goodwill Young Adult Services or United Cerebral Palsy in Columbus and Franklin County. To share online condolences or tune in to the memorial service, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.