Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Maynard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Maynard


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Maynard Obituary
Maynard, Kathleen
Kathleen Cooper Maynard, 75, of Pataskala, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala. Born May 24, 1944 in New Boston, she was a daughter of the late Calvin F. and Leona Marie Shonkwiler Cooper. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, watching baseball and football and listening to music, especially Elvis. She participated in a creative writing club in addition to a euchre club. She is survived by two sons, Michael (Susie) Maynard of Blacklick, Douglas (Kaye) Maynard of Pataskala; one daughter, Tracie (Sandor) Vegh of Glouster; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one sister, Janet (Bernie) Twinam of Minford; two brothers, Wyatt (Mitzi) Cooper of Wheelersburg, Calvin Cooper of Tampa, Florida; brother-in-law, Walter Colley of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister Irma May Colley, brother and sister-in-law Henry and Joyce Cooper, and a sister-in-law Mary Cooper. Funeral services will be conducted at 2p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Bernie Twinam officiating. Burial will be in Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12Noon-2p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -