Kathleen Odwyer

Odwyer, Kathleen
1941 - 2020
Kathleen died peacefully at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor on July 17, 2020. Kathleen is predeceased by her mother Kathleen and father Michael O'Dwyer, as well as her siblings Margaret, Larry, Michael, Francis, Joseph and Gerard. Kathleen was born in Dublin, Ireland on July 25, 1941. Kathleen is survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Ireland, especially Sharon Greene and Dolores Hurley; and special great-niece, Lyndsey Weaver from Indianapolis, Indiana. Kathy is also survived by her close friend, Jo Hutchison and the entire Hutchison Family. Kathleen will always be known for her Irish wit, her humor and her Jameson. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, July 21, from 4-7:30pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, July 22, at 10:30am at St. Paul Church in Westerville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mother Angeline McCrory Manor or a charity of your choice
. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.