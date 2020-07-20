1/
Kathleen Odwyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Odwyer, Kathleen
1941 - 2020
Kathleen died peacefully at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor on July 17, 2020. Kathleen is predeceased by her mother Kathleen and father Michael O'Dwyer, as well as her siblings Margaret, Larry, Michael, Francis, Joseph and Gerard. Kathleen was born in Dublin, Ireland on July 25, 1941. Kathleen is survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Ireland, especially Sharon Greene and Dolores Hurley; and special great-niece, Lyndsey Weaver from Indianapolis, Indiana. Kathy is also survived by her close friend, Jo Hutchison and the entire Hutchison Family. Kathleen will always be known for her Irish wit, her humor and her Jameson. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, July 21, from 4-7:30pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, July 22, at 10:30am at St. Paul Church in Westerville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mother Angeline McCrory Manor or a charity of your choice. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved