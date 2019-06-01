|
|
Owens, Kathleen
1946 - 2019
Kathleen L. Owens, 72, passed away May 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, Gary L. Owens; daughter, Mary Catherine Owens; parents, Robert and Mary E. Miller. Kathy is survived by son, Anthony (Angela) Owens; grandchildren, Tony (Lindsey), Aaron, and Austin; great-grandchildren, Alaina, Owen, Ashlynn, and Miley; brother, Ron Allen; sisters, Bobbie (Frank) Garbline and Debbie (Danny) Kellough; nieces and nephews. Kathy was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Kathy was an animal lover and dearly loved her dog, Lily. Visitation Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm and 5pm to 7pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service will begin immediately after at 7pm. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 4, 2019