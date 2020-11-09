Richardson, Kathleen

Kathleen McAllister Richardson, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 3, 2020. Fiesty from birth until the end, she bravely fought a long battle with cancer. Born on August 5, 1946 she was the proud eldest child of Patrick and Lucille McAllister, often telling stories of how responsible she was for taking care of her siblings. She graduated from Our Lady of Victory School, the former Saint Mary of the Springs High School and the University of Dayton. On November 6, 1971, she married her husband of 49 years, Tim Arthur Richardson in Our Lady of Victory Church in Grandview. Kathy lived a life of compassion, always putting herself in others' shoes and knowing all the facts before passing judgment. Family was the cornerstone of Kathy's life. She loved to host family gatherings, taking care to provide home-cooked meals. She gave her children guidance – sometimes subtle, sometimes not. She adored her grandchildren, attending their many activities and always knew when she should rile them up or just show them her love. Kathy loved to travel, having visited all 50 states. She and her husband camped extensively throughout the country in their family mini-van that she retrofitted to provide them shelter and comfort. She cherished trips to far away locations with her beloved group of friends. Kathy was always ready with a box of wine and a list of opinions. Kathy is survived by her husband; daughter, Anne (Russ) Huber; son, Timothy (Krista) Richardson; and her grandchildren, Jacob and Jenna Slyman, and Aedan and Alyce Richardson. She is also survived by siblings, Mary (Terry) Burns, Patty (Jack) Snyder, Lucy (John) Winters and Jamie (Shirley) McAllister; as well as many nieces and nephews and their children. To keep family and friends safe, services and interment will be private and a celebration of Kathy's life will be held when we are able to safely gather again. One of Kathy's last gifts was donating so that families needing nourishment would not go hungry. In this spirit, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be provided to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective in her memory. Arrangements by O'SHAUGHNESSY CO., please call 614-221-2311 with questions.



