Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
650 W. Waterloo St.
Canal Winchester, OH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint John XXIII Catholic Church
5170 Winchester Southern Road NW
Canal Winchester, OH
1955 - 2020
Sanford, Kathleen
1955 - 2020
Kathleen Marie (Jester) Sanford, age 64, of Lancaster, OH, passed away January 9, 2020. She was born June 9, 1955 in Columbus, OH. She graduated from Bishop Hartley High School and earned two Business Degrees from the Ohio State University. Kathleen worked 12 years as a Systems Analyst for Nationwide. She loved horses most, but had a special heart for all animals. Craft time was always special and even better was time spent outdoors. Kathleen loved God and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by her brother Mike Jester. Survivors include her two daughters, Sara (Randall) Goke and Laurie (Mark) Rosendale; four grandchildren, Hunter, Raiden, Charlotte and Caroline; parents, Joseph and Peggy Jester; two sisters, Barbara (Patrick) Holland and Judith (Andy) Binegar; longtime friend and companion, Mike Schooley; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may visit 6-8pm on Tuesday, January 14, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral mass officiated by Fr. Brian O' Connor will begin at 11am on Wednesday, January 15, at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church, 5170 Winchester Southern Road NW, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Interment at Carroll Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Fairfield County Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020
