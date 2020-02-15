Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Shoults
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Shoults

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Shoults Obituary
Shoults, Kathleen
1944 - 2020
Kathleen M. Shoults, 75, passed away Feb. 14, 2020. She is survived by husband of 43 years, Gary Shoults; children, Raymond Jones, Lisa Jones, Lorri Peck, Pam Harris, and Gary (Kelly) Shoults; grandchildren, Steven, Caitlyn, Matthew, Bella, Rayani, Tete, Katy, and Robbie; other family and friends. Kathy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be in our hearts forever. Kathy's wishes were to be cremated and later buried at Twin Cemetery in Bainbridge, OH. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -