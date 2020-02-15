|
Shoults, Kathleen
1944 - 2020
Kathleen M. Shoults, 75, passed away Feb. 14, 2020. She is survived by husband of 43 years, Gary Shoults; children, Raymond Jones, Lisa Jones, Lorri Peck, Pam Harris, and Gary (Kelly) Shoults; grandchildren, Steven, Caitlyn, Matthew, Bella, Rayani, Tete, Katy, and Robbie; other family and friends. Kathy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be in our hearts forever. Kathy's wishes were to be cremated and later buried at Twin Cemetery in Bainbridge, OH. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020