Theado, Kathleen
1926 - 2019
Kathleen Theresa Theado died peacefully August 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Kay was born August 10, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio to William H. Griffith and Catherine (Gallagher) Griffith, She and her husband, Walter, were founding members of St. Andrew Parish. Kay graduated from the College of Saint Mary of the Springs as a Home Economist, which became the foundation of her entire life, family. Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Walter, and their daughter, Theresa, who welcomed her with opened arms. Kay is survived by her children Mary Ann (Michael) Johnson, Wally (Kathi) Theado, Tom (Kathy) Theado, Cathy (Terry) Watson, Bill Theado (Judy), 19 grandchildren and 38 great grand children, her sister Angela (Matt) Skrivanich, special friends Linda Bernard and Bobbie Kramer, and cousins, nieces, and nephews. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL 4661 Kenny Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew Church 1899 McCoy Rd. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
We would like to thank the Stone Oak community, Linda Overs, Right-at-Home Care Angels, and the staff of Summit health care, especially Hospice for the love and care you provided for our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heinzerling Foundation, 1800 Heinzerling Dr., Columbus, OH 43223 or the Msgr. Kenneth Grimes Scholarship, c/o Bishop Watterson High School, 99 E. Cooke Rd., Columbus, OH 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019