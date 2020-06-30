Kathleen Vogel
Kathleen H. Vogel, age 96, passed away June 28, 2020 in Amelia, Ohio. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 14, 1923 to the late Harold and Geneva Washburn. Graduate of East High School. Longtime employee of Huntington National Bank. Preceded in death by her husband A.L. "Bud" Vogel, sister Eileen Arnold. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Friends may call Friday, July 10 from 10:30a.m.-12:30p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street, where a Funeral Service will begin at 12:30p.m. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.

June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
