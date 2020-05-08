White, Kathleen
1954 - 2020
Kathleen Diane White (Moore), age 65, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, April 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Kathy was born on October 5, 1954 to Robert Jackson Moore Sr. and Betty Jane Moore (Lones), in Columbus, Ohio. Kathy started a family early in life and went back to school for her high school diploma years later. She worked as a parts manager at Advance Auto Parts and always went above and beyond to help. Kathy was a thoughtful, caring, and selfless person who always put others first. We are grateful for the love she shared and the lessons she taught us and will forever miss her dearly. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.