McDannald, Kathrine
Kathrine "Kathy" May (Ackerman) McDannald, age 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born in Camden, New Jersey, on January 20, 1942, to Harold James Ackerman and Thelma May (Fogleman) Ackerman, both of whom preceded her in death. Kathy was a 1963 graduate of Otterbein College with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology/home economics, as well as a 2000 graduate of Muskingum College with an Associate of Applied Science in occupational therapy. For years, she was self-employed as an occupational therapy assistant and touched countless lives before retiring in 2010. Surviving Kathy, and cherishing her memory, are her husband of over 55 years, Ray McDannald of Sunbury; daughters, Heidi (Jim Crowl) McDannald of Sarasota, FL, Kelly (Brad) Slavens of Johnstown, Tracie (Jason) Montague of Clarksville; sisters, Penny (Tom) Brewer of Jackson Hole, WY, Judy (Jim) Henry of New Bethlehem, PA; and grandchildren, Mea, Anika, Taner, Ally, and Morgan. Preceding her in death include her parents and Ray's parents, Calvin E. and Marie McDannald. Kathy was a very special lady with a heart of gold. She took care of people during their difficult times and took them under her wing. She was very service-driven and maintained a strong dedication to youth throughout her life. An active member of Sunbury United Methodist Church, Kathy was passionate in her work as a youth leader and youth mission coordinator. She also received recognition from the United Methodist Women's group for her dedication and excellent service to the community. Kathy was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. One of the highlights of her life was spending time with her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren, who will always remember her as a woman of love, passion and dedication to what she believed in. Family and friends may call from 3-5pm on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Sunbury United Methodist Church (100 W Cherry St.), where a memorial service for family and invited guests only will begin at 5pm with Dr. Gordon Myers officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Kathy's name to Sunbury United Methodist Church Missions, 100 W. Cherry St., Sunbury, OH, 43074. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the McDannald family. Memories of Kathy and condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
