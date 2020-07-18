Black, Kathryn
1927 - 2020
Kathryn E. Black, age 93. Sunrise April 29, 1927 and Sunset July 15, 2020. Private service Visitation 10:30 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A mask is mandatory. Interment at Evergreen. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the BLACK Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com